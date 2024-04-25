Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen reported as runaway

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teen who was reported as a runaway on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

According to a social media post, 17-year-old Tyler Abraham left his home after getting into an argument with his father.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the family later found a note from Tyler that indicated he might be trying to travel to Hope, Alaska.

Tyler is believed to be wearing a black Carhart hooded jacket, Wrangler blue jeans, new Ariat square toe boots, and a dark-colored baseball cap with an American flag on it. Tyler also has a blue backpack with him as well as a Husky dog.

Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112.