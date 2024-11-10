Lolo National Forest Christmas tree permits available starting November 14

MISSOULA — Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online and from Lolo National Forest offices beginning on November 14, 2024.

“Picking out a Christmas tree from a National Forest is a long-standing tradition and a great opportunity to get outdoors and spend time together,” said Katie Knotek, Recreation Program Manager for the Lolo National Forest. “Building memories and connections to the Forest during the holiday season can be heartwarming and lead to many more adventures.”

Christmas tree permits can be purchased by visiting www.recreation.gov and searching for “Lolo National Forest. Christmas Tree Permits.”

Christmas tree permits are also available for purchase from Lolo National Forest offices. Click here for more information on office hours and their locations. People should call ahead to ensure permits are available.

People are asked to observe the following regulations when selecting and harvesting a tree:



Do not cut trees from plantations or within developed recreation areas, campgrounds, or the following areas: Blue Mountain and Pattee Canyon Recreation Areas or the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.

Do not leave branches on the stump and trim the stump to no more than six inches above the soil.

Do not cut the tops off trees and do not cut down trees taller than 12 feet.

Do not cut trees within 150 feet of riparian areas (creeks or streams) or within Wilderness areas.

Additional information from the Lolo National Forest:

Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit. Present your pass/voucher at time of purchase or enter the information online (note: a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied for online transactions). Learn more about Every Kid Outdoors at https://everykidoutdoors.gov. Kids of all ages can download, color, and decorate their tree with this Christmas tree ornament coloring page for a fun, handmade addition to their tree.

One Christmas tree can be harvested per permit for $5/tree and up to three permits can be purchased per person. When purchasing online there is a $2.50 transaction fee. Please display your permit on the dashboard of your vehicle when harvesting the tree(s). Permits are good on National Forest lands in northern Idaho (Nez Perce-Clearwater and Idaho Panhandle National Forests) and all National Forests in Montana.