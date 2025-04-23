MDT safety improvements continue across Western Montana

MISSOULA — This spring, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is trucking along with construction to improve safety across Western Montana. Despite its name, the Missoula South Signs project goes way beyond Missoula.

The project is bringing updated road signs, flashers and fresh paint to Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral, Granite, Lake and Flathead Counties, as well as the Flathead Reservation. After analyzing crash data, the project team picked sites across the region for improvements.

Wednesday, crews were working in Missoula’s Miller Creek neighborhood.

“This location we're improving signing, so we're going to be replacing a lot of the signs on Upper Miller Creek and down on the other half of Lower Miller Creek and add pavement markings,” said Che Hassan, an engineering project manager with MDT.

They are also working on upgrades to the north, south, east and west.

“Right outside of Superior, we're doing delineation upgrades and some curve signs,” Hassan said. “Also, we're putting in new curve signs in Saint Regis on the MT-35 cut off road and some deer crossing signs as well.”

The project is expected to wrap up in July. Weather permitting, crews will be working 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. While traffic control will be there, the Department said drivers can expect 10 to 15 minute delays, slower speeds and single-lane traffic when passing through construction zones.

“Above all else, the Montana Department of Transportation is charged with building and maintaining infrastructure that allows residents and guests alike to travel safely through the Treasure State,” Hassan said.