MDT seeking public comment for Farm to Market Road bridge replacement

Transportation officials are expediting the project to replace a bridge over Libby Creek in Lincoln County that was wiped out by high waters last month, but want the public's help.

The bridge on Secondary Highway 482, better known as Farm to Market Road, has been closed since December's mass flooding.

The bridge is located about five miles south of Libby.

Construction to replace the bridge is tentatively planned for this year, but it depends on design completion.

The Montana Department of Transportation is looking to replace the bridge with a longer and wider structure. Crews will also rebuild the road approaches connecting to the new bridge. The project includes upgraded pavement markings and guardrail.

MDT officials are asking the public provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.

Public comments can be submitted online at this link.

The public can also send comments in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10760000.

The public is also encouraged to call Public Involvement Specialist Natalee Stout at 406-444-6021 with questions or comments about the project.

