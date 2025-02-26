MDT upgrading wildlife fencing on I-90 from Drummond to Gold Creek

DRUMMOND — If you're driving Interstate 90 in the coming months, you may notice crews working on the side of the highway from Drummond to Gold Creek.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has studied the area over the past nine years and reports about 60 vehicle-elk interactions with two of those leading to motorist fatalities.

The work starts about one mile east of Drummond and continues east, ending at the Gold Creek turn-off.

The project plans to improve wildlife fencing and jump-out areas for animals that get on the roadway, while also replacing cattle guards near Gold Creek.

Financing for the upgrades comes from federal funds as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Act.

MDT wants to improve safety by preventing wildlife — especially elk — from getting on the highway.

"Well, currently [elk] just wander across the interstate, so, what we're doing is trying to collect them and send them to the existing crossings that are there so they don't have to go over the top of the interstate," Matt Straub, District Alternative Contracting Engineer for MDT shared.

Straub notes that there are four farm access crossings for wildlife between Drummond and Jens. MDT plans to fence the area so that wildlife can go under the Jens interchange. There's one additional farm access crossing between Jens and Gold Creek.

"The project looks to enhance 10 miles of Interstate I-90 by providing eight-foot high wildlife fencing to direct the animals to the existing crossings," Straub said.

MDT aims to begin working in the Drummond, Jens, and Gold Creek areas in the next week. Crews will start by clearing brush and trees near the current fencing to prepare for the replacement.

Weather permitting they hope to complete the fencing upgrades by the end of the spring.