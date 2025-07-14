MHP: Woman died in Lincoln County crash that closed U.S. Highway 2

MISSOULA — A 70-year-old Troy woman died in a crash on Friday, July 10, that closed a section of U.S. Highway 2 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the woman died in a crash that happened near Troy shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The victim was driving eastbound when she drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a pickup truck being driven by a 36-year-old man from Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.