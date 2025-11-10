Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Native American teen

HELENA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued on behalf of Flathead Tribal Law Enforcement for a teenager who has been missing since November.

Dreyden Hendrickx, 15, was last seen on foot leaving the powwow in Pablo, on Nov. 8, 2025, at 8:20 pm, and has not been heard from since.

Dreyden is a 5'10" tall Native American male who weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray sweater, and black pants.

"Due to the unexplained nature of his disappearance and the cold weather, it is believed Dreyden may be in danger," the MEPA states.

Anyone with information about Dreyden Hendrickx is asked to contact Flathead Tribal Law Enforcement at 406-675-4700 or call 911.