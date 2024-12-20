Missoula Writing Collaborative bringing gift of poetry to Western Montana schools

ST. IGNATIUS — Students at St. Ignatius Elementary School are learning how to express themselves through the art of writing.

Schools are doing so with the help of the Missoula Writing Collaborative (MWC) — an organization with the goal of helping people and students find their voices on paper.

Students learned the power of being vulnerable through poetry on Thursday, December 19 by sharing their work with others at a poetry reading.



"Writing is vital. I mean, it's a vital skill," shared MWC executive director Caroline Simms.

As a young kid, sometimes it can be hard to make sense of everything going on in the world, but that's where the Missoula Writing Collaborative has been helping for three decades by placing professional writers in 32 schools across Western Montana.

On the organization's mission, Simms told MTN, "Certainly, just that power of language is something we want to make sure all kids can appreciate and use."

"It's fun to see the freedom in that for students where they can kind of write whatever they want to write rather than having a prompt or like a structure," St. Ignatius poet-in-residence Jennifer Watkins added.

Learning to write poetry has made it easier fifth grade student Kharma Wilson to get through hardships and express her emotions.

"The poem lets me speak my mind. And it helps me get through all the other stuff through life," shared Wilson, who was one of several kids who read their poems at a St. Ignatius's reading on Thursday.

Simms noted, "It takes an enormous amount of bravery."

After the reading, kids got to take home a printed book of their work throughout the semester to treasure forever.

"Getting your feelings on paper can be so freeing," stated Watkins.

As the end of the year rolls around, The Missoula Writing Collaborative is raising funds to support programs, especially on the Flathead Reservation.

"Arlee all the way up to Pablo — we work with we work with six schools there and we're hoping to raise around $20,000 to help support that," detailed Simms.

Click here to learn more about the Missoula Writing Collaborative.

