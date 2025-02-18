Missoulians join national Presidents' Day protests

MISSOULA — On Monday, Presidents’ Day, protesters gathered at the Missoula County Courthouse, joining calls for a national day of protests.

In response to multiple national calls from activist groups, protesters chanted on a variety of issues, from immigration to federal spending to the meaning of democracy itself. Protesters, like Kathy Pierandozzi held signs to rally nearby drivers.

“I'm here to speak out against what's happening in our government,” Pierandozzi said. “It's our right.”

The group marched around the Courthouse and downtown. Protester Tony Davis counted a couple hundred people in the crowd. He joined because he is upset with the current administration.

“They're not understanding what this is about the US. We are a nation of immigrants, the Statue of Liberty, welcoming people,” Davis said.

Heading past the Courthouse on Broadway, some drivers honked along, while others chanted support for President Trump and his administration.

“We live in Montana, so it feels like we're kind of out here in the boondocks. But, as you can see, we also are feeling the same thing that everybody is feeling all over the world,” Pierandozzi said. “I think we need to stand in the place where we live, and that's what I'm doing today.”