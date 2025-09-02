Montana fire lookout offers spectacular views but requires advance planning

Montana's fire lookout towers offer some of the most spectacular views in the state, but securing a reservation requires planning months in advance.

MTN's Jill Valley recently spent a weekend at the Up-Up Lookout Tower, located 80 miles west of Missoula on Interstate 90 near Ward Creek.

Check out the experience and the views at the Up-Up Lookout Tower:

The experience showcases why these unique accommodations have become so popular with outdoor enthusiasts.

Montana has about 30 fire lookout towers available for rent through Recreation.gov, with reservations often booked six months out due to their popularity.

Getting there takes preparation

The journey to Up-Up Lookout begins with following a dirt road until you reach the designated signs.

Don't rely on Google Maps for this trip — stick to the instructions provided with your reservation or watch carefully for the posted signs.

You'll encounter a gate that requires a code provided with your reservation to access the area.

Jill Valley/MTN News

Along the way, don't miss the opportunity to stop for huckleberries. While they're starting to shrivel this time of year, we managed to collect about a half-gallon during our visit.

The road can be bumpy, so drive carefully and watch for oncoming vehicles. Before you know it, you'll arrive at the base of Up-Up Lookout, which truly lives up to its motto of being "Above it All."

A piece of Montana history

Built in the 1930s, this 40-foot wooden tower served as a fire lookout for several years.

It's perched dramatically on a beautiful rock pinnacle, offering fantastic views of the St. Regis River drainage and the surrounding high alpine country.

But first, you have to get up there.

The ascent begins with climbing over rocks before reaching the wooden staircase — definitely not for the faint of heart.

Once you make it to the top, the views are amazing, especially if you can convince someone to help haul your gear up in a bucket.

Basic amenities, spectacular views

The lookout comes with a campsite and an outhouse, providing the basics for an overnight stay.

However, visitors must bring their own water and bear spray for safety.

We chose not to have a fire during our stay, instead boiling water for a delicious meal of beef stroganoff while taking in the surroundings.

Jill Valley/MTN News

The panoramic views are incredible. At night, you can see the lights from the $50,000 Bar down on I-90, and with a nice breeze, it's the perfect place to relax, read and simply take in the scenery.

The reward for all that effort comes at sunset, when the sky transforms into a canvas of colors before giving way to a brilliant display of stars.

For those seeking a unique Montana adventure, the state's fire lookout towers offer an unforgettable experience — just be sure to book well in advance.

