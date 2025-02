KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are looking for information after a dead mountain lion was found in Lincoln County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks report the animal was found wrapped in a tarp without its head and tail near mile marker three on the Troy Mine Road south of Troy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact FWP Warden Sawyer Johnson at 406-291-6539. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.