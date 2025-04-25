Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 25, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy visited Polson High School on Thursday to discuss leadership and service with the students, aiming to increase awareness about U.S. Service Academy opportunities. After the talk, students were able to ask Sen. Sheehy questions, receive autographs and take pictures. Some expressed their excitement for meeting him and learning more about enlisting. (Read the full story)

To enhance safety at the busy intersection of Cregg Lane and Orange Street in Missoula, the city is planning to install a stoplight, with contractor bids now open. The project, inspired by increased congestion and recent accidents, is expected to cost around $550,000 and should be completed by the fall of this year. (Read the full story)

A Missoula District Court Judge heard arguments about Montana Senate Bill 99, which bans gender-affirming care for minors and is currently on hold pending review. The state argues minors can't consent to the procedures, while the ACLU of Montana contends the law violates transgender minors' right to privacy and equal protection under the Montana Constitution. A ruling is expected soon. (Read the full story)