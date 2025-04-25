Sen. Sheehy promotes service and leadership at Polson High talk

MISSOULA — U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy continued his high school tour across Montana on Thursday with a stop in Polson to promote service and leadership to students.

"It's a great way to give back to a country that's given so much to us," Sheehy told an auditorium of high school students.

Sheehy is in his third month in the U.S. Senate and he's made military service a priority. The Senator is encouraging students to consider attending a U.S. Service Academy, as a former Navy SEAL, he told MTN that right now, Montana does not have enough students to fill service academy slots.

"And my mission here, as a graduate of the Service Academy and now as a member of the Senate, which nominates our Service Academy candidates, is really try to raise awareness so we get more applicants," he said. "Because Montanans make some of the best military war fighters we have, and we want more of them in our officer ranks."

During his address to students, Sheehy talked about eligibility requirements such as physical fitness and leadership traits. He also touched on his own experience before opening the floor for students to ask questions.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy meets with students at Polson High School

Polson student Brody Bulette said he walked away with information on enlisting. He was also thrilled to meet one of Montana's two U.S. senators, an event Polson High's principal, Andy Fors, called a good opportunity to engage.

"On their way out, there definitely was excitement that the Senator was here at Polson High School and that they had an opportunity to meet him."

Sheehy has also made stops in Miles City and Livingston recently. You can read about those visits here.