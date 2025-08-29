Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, August 29, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The names of the four people who died in a car crash north of St. Ignatius on Wednesday night have been released. The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Denise Burland of Polson, 53-year-old Jo Lynn Leishman of Pablo, 52-year-old Lanelle Fisher of Ronan and 42-year-old Kimberly R. Hewankorn of Polson. The crash involved an RV carrying 10 people and a passenger car carrying the four — everyone in the RV survived, though some were injured. (Read the full story)

A 34-year-old hiker was injured Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. at Lake Janet when a bear, described as brown with two cubs, charged from the brush. The hiker dove off the trail and was swiped on the shoulder and arm while a hiking partner used bear spray to drive the animal off. Rescuers were alerted by SOS, and A.L.E.R.T. transported her to Logan Health in Kalispell in stable condition. (Read the full story)

While the Columbia Falls School District is preparing for the first day of classes next week, its also asking voters to approve an $84 million facility-enhancement bond to renovate the school — which was built in 1956. Ballots will be mailed Oct. 17 and are due Nov. 4.. (Read the full story)