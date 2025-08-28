Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Four people killed in Highway 93 crash north of St. Ignatius

MTN News
ST. IGNATIUS - Four people died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 93 north of St. Ignatius, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Lake County 911 received multiple reports of the crash in the Post Creek Hill area just after 5:30 p.m., Bell said.

The crash involved an RV carrying 10 people and a passenger car, Bell said.

"All four people in the passenger vehicle were killed," Bell said.

The RV had 10 passengers with some suffering injuries, but all survived, according to Bell.

Traffic was diverted for more than three hours while emergency officials investigated and managed the crash scene.

The deceased were transported to the Montana State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

