Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, January 30, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A former Glacier High School wrestler is suing the Kalispell School District for negligence following an alleged sexual assault by fellow wrestlers during a 2022 team trip to Billings. The school district denies the allegations and said it stands behind the coaches and administrators named in the lawsuit. (Read the full story)

A man accused of critically injuring a teenager in a stolen car crash in Columbia Falls has entered a not guilty plea. Alfred Flamond faces charges including fleeing police and criminal endangerment after allegedly crashing into 16-year-old Hazel Alexander's car, leaving her in critical condition. (Read the full story)

The Flathead National Forest has authorized 366 acres of vegetation treatment near the Blacktail Powerline Corridor, which has been identified as the state's second highest priority for wildfire mitigation. The project will thin trees while reducing fuel loads to protect communities, electrical infrastructure and communication equipment on Blacktail Mountain. (Read the full story)