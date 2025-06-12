Missoula's Community Medical Center to end gender-affirming care

MISSOULA — Community Medical Center (CMC) recently announced that it will stop providing gender-affirming care for those under the age of 18.

The hospital cites recent legislative and regulatory changes at the state and federal levels as the reason for suspending the care.

There were two bills this legislative session that looked at gender-affirming care.

Montana Senate Bill 218 provides the right of action for injuries caused by certain medical interventions to treat gender dysphoria, while Montana House Bill 682 revised laws regarding gender transition treatment for minors.

HB 682 specifically allowed for legal action to be taken for injuries that occurred during gender-affirming treatment. Action must be brought by the date the person reaches 25 years of age or within two years from the time of discovery. It also required insurance with gender-affirming care coverage to provide detransition coverage.

CMC offered various forms of gender-affirming care for those under 18, which could include mental health support, hormone therapy and other services. Hormone therapy could be through taking estrogen, testosterone or puberty blockers.

Community Medical Center Director of Marketing and Community Relations issued the following statement to MTN:

“We regret any concern this may cause or impact this service suspension may have on our patients, their families and our community. In implementing this change, our top priority is ensuring a smooth transition of care for impacted patients and their families. We are in the process of reaching out to these patients and their families about this service suspension and will work to transition their care to other providers.”

CMC also told MTN that patients and family members with questions about the change can contact their provider at their Gender Care Clinic for more information.