Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 23, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke announced that a provision permitting the sale of public lands has been stripped from the House budget reconciliation, emphasizing that "public lands is a red, white and blue issue." He expressed concern that such sales could set a precedent affecting Montana's land and stressed the importance of protecting public lands for future generations. (Read the full story)

Rep. Zinke removes public land sale from House budget reconciliation

The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce has launched a "Bear in Mind Business" initiative in partnership with wildlife experts and local businesses in hopes of preventing human-bear conflicts ahead of summer. The program provides tools, education and guidance to help local businesses secure attractants like garbage and food waste.(Read the full story)

Bigfork chamber launches Bear-Smart business program to reduce wildlife conflicts

Montana's first Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at the Lockwood Fire District station, providing a secure and anonymous option for mothers to legally surrender their newborns. Although it's hoped the box won't be used, it serves as a critical resource for vulnerable infants and their parents in crisis. (Read the full story)