Big crowd celebrates Independence Day in downtown Polson

POLSON — It was an Independence Day celebration in downtown Polson as hundreds of people flocked to Main Street for the annual 4th of July Parade.

Dozens of floats of all shapes and sizes rolled through downtown.

Check out the Polson 4th of July celebrations:

“I love this town, and I love the area,” said parade attendee Arlene Rust.

Rust was one of hundreds of people gathered in downtown Polson Friday, celebrating America’s independence.

She was representing Paradise Pines RV Park.

“There’s the horses and the kids and the parents and the flags and the patriotic camaraderie is coming out in everybody,” said Rust.

Sandra DeBruin, alongside family and friends, rode horses in the parade — even her 10-year-old Donkey joined in on the fun.

“I think Donkey is going to be a crowd favorite, so I think he’s good to go,” said DeBruin.

She said it's always fun to have an opportunity to ride horses down Main Street.

“Yeah, we’re just a bunch of girls that like to ride horses and this is an amazing opportunity to train the horses.”