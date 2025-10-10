Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, October 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn has been sitting on a bench since 1 p.m. on Thursday, and will be staying on that bench for 24 hours as part of a nationwide "Conversations on a Bench" event — raising awareness about homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. (Read the full story)

A record-breaking Youth Homes fundraiser raised significant funds with help from a $100,000 matching donation by an anonymous former resident who credits the organization with changing his life. The money will support programs providing safe places and mental health services for children facing trauma, abuse and neglect through Youth Homes programs serving 20,000 families in Western Montana. (Read the full story)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are hosting their primary election on Saturday with Arlee, Elmo, Ronan, Polson and one at-large seat on the ballot. With 18 candidates running, CSKT Get Out the Vote hosted its first forum where candidates addressed questions from the community — in hopes of bringing more transparency to elections. (Read the full story)