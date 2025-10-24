Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, October 24, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Four members of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's family were killed in a helicopter crash near Ekalaka on Wednesday night. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a Robinson R66 helicopter that killed Bailey's son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey and grandchildren Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7. (Read the full story)

Bigfork law enforcement and elected officials held a community meeting on Wednesday to educate voters on a Jail Bond Initiative that will appear on ballots in November. The $105 million initiative, that would address severe overcrowding and safety issues by rebuilding a new facility, would cost homeowners roughly $6 a month for a $600,000 house. (Read the full story)

Incumbent Mayor Andrea Davis is seeking reelection against challenger Shawn Knopp on Nov. 4 — running on her record of housing initiatives and "responsive government." Davis, who has over 20 years in affordable housing development, said that she wants to continue momentum on home affordability and strengthening Missoula's economy. (Read the full story)