Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, September 12, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested in the 1700 block of South Fourth Street West after Missoula police, SWAT and multiple other agencies served a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. Both suspects were booked into Missoula County Jail on pending charges of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. (Read the full story)

Vision Health International is providing free eye exams and glasses at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo through Saturday, serving rural Montana communities where healthcare isn't always accessible. The clinic is staffed by volunteer specialists like pediatric ophthalmologists. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Parking Commission is looking to expand its jurisdiction to the Hip Strip to better manage limited parking spaces, starting with enforcing existing two-hour parking zones instead of immediately adding meters. While business owners and residents have mixed feelings about the change, Missoula City Council will vote on the expansion proposal within the next two months. (Read the full story)