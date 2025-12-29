Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, December 29, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

An 18-year-old snowboarder who went missing on Christmas day at Whitefish Mountain Resort was found safe inside a survival cabin later that night. When the snowboarder didn't return to the lodge, Search and Rescue teams were dispatched and searched by snowmobile until they located footprints leading to the cabin where the teen was waiting inside with a fire. (Read the full story)

Glacier Park International Airport expanded direct flights through United Airlines until April 5 to meet ski season travel demands. The seasonal service includes daily flights from San Francisco during holidays, weekend service from Los Angeles and Chicago and extra Denver flights through Jan. 5. (Read the full story)

Last Best Books, a new used bookstore in Missoula, has opened specializing in rare reads for local readers. Offering a collection of everything from a first edition Hemingway, to a dictionary from 1948, the store hopes to turn a new page for the local literary scene. (Read the full story)