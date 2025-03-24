Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 24, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top stories for Monday.

Pronking Pastures, an animal sanctuary in the Ninemile, aims to rehabilitate neglected animals to engage in a joyful behavior known as "pronking” — particularly among alpacas. The sanctuary, run by Kim and Travis Williams, rescues and supports various animals including chickens, goats, donkeys and more. (Read the full story)

The Gold, Gem & Mineral Show at the Flathead County Fairgrounds kicked off on Saturday — celebrating the beauty and versatility of rocks in northwest Montana. Sculptures, jewelry and hands-on activities like gold panning for kids were abundant. Event organizers emphasized the importance of educating the public about rocks and minerals, noting the important role gold plays in everyday life. (Read the full story)

With winter conditions leading to frequent road closures on mountain passes, MTN spoke to professional truck drivers in the Missoula Valley who say they remain unfazed. Soma Singh, a trucker driving from Indiana to British Columbia, emphasizes the importance of safe driving practices and the need for other drivers to respect truckers' space. (Read the full story)

