Bad weather? No sweat for some truckers

MISSOULA — Down in the Missoula Valley, it may not feel like winter is still here, but winter is certainly still here up on the mountain passes — as they experience closures nearly every week.

But for the pro drivers keeping this economy going, they don't even sweat it. It may be easy to assume then that with the pass closures and poor driving conditions, would impact professional drivers, like truckers.

Soma Singh, driving from Indiana to British Columbia this haul, says he doesn’t even think twice in bad weather.

“I have a barge, wide load, and I save drive, and I got some places where bad weather is fine for me, not a problem, because I'm a 62-year-old man driving truck,” Singh said while laughing.

Safe driving practices like leaving plenty of room, cautiously passing on corners and reducing your speed are ways to help truckers like Singh out as he told MTN that other drivers may not give truckers the room they need.

“[S]now time, because some people, they don't understand to respect to other drivers. When they are passing, they now look ahead to also when they are not taken, then happen on highways,” Singh explained.

MTN spoke with several more drivers that asked not to be on camera and the message that we received from them was clear. They also don't worry. They're used to these weather conditions and are prepared for just about anything.