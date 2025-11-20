Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, November 20, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Thirty-three-year-old Ashley Whitmore is facing deliberate homicide charges in the shooting death of 39-year-old Adam Mowatt outside a camper on 5th Street East in Polson on November 6. Whitmore later told a friend that Mowatt had assaulted her and was looking for her the morning of the shooting. She's being held on $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court later today. (Read the full story)

The University of Montana has integrated its Good Ol' Grizzlies NIL collective into the athletics department as part of the House settlement — creating a direct path for donors to contribute to student-athletes. Local businesses have expanded their NIL partnerships, with Draught Works Brewery developing its "Up With" beer program that sends proceeds to Grizzly athletes. (Read the full story)

Thompson Falls City Clerk Chelsea Peterson is facing criminal charges for allegedly attempting to hire her 19-year-old son for a seasonal city position — in direct violation of nepotism laws. Peterson awaits trial on three counts including attempted appointment of a relative and official misconduct. If found guilty, Peterson could face potential penalties including fines and removal from office. (Read the full story)