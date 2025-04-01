Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

On Monday, Kaleb Fleck of Kalispell was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, for killing 60-year-old Scott Bryan after pleading guilty. The assault occurred in June 2023 at a gas station. In victim impact statements, Ryan's friends and family expressed their grief — while Fleck's supporters claimed he was remorseful. (Read the full story)

Vehicle registration for shed hunting at the Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area will open today at 12 p.m.. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks now requires registration for vehicles entering during the first two hours — aiming to improve safety and prevent traffic along Highway 83. For opening day on May 15, all entry between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. will be through the east entrance. (Read the full story)

Despite concerns around future funding cuts, representatives from Missoula Children’s Theater say they remain committed to its mission of helping children grow and build relationships through theater. MCT relies heavily on federal funding, including support from national endowments and military contracts, to keep it up and running — all while providing performing opportunities for children across the country and overseas. (Read the full story)