Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Montana Grizzlies Men's Basketball player Kai Johnson has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA — seeking another year of eligibility after his waiver request was denied. The suit, filed in Missoula District Court, highlights his prior enrollment at Western Washington University during the COVID-19 pandemic and argues that the denial impedes on potential NIL opportunities. (Read the full story)

Senate Bill 393, which would allocate $250,000 to Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to support law enforcement on the Flathead Indian Reservation, has passed the Senate. The bill now awaits approval from Governor Greg Gianforte. (Read the full story)

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has granted a permit to expand Lakeside's wastewater system, emphasizing the current facility's limited capacity. Despite some opposition over environmental concerns, the DEQ assured residents the project complies with Montana Water Quality Act standards and poses no significant threat to the environment. (Read the full story)

