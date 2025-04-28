Montana DEQ issues permit to expand Lakeside wastewater system

LAKESIDE — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a permit to expand the existing wastewater system in Lakeside.

The Lakeside County Water and Sewer District requested the permit, saying the existing wastewater system is nearing capacity.

The issued permit will update the current treatment facility to accept, treat, and handle wastewater.

A new facility would then discharge the treated wastewater into state groundwater through rapid infiltration basins.

The expansion project drew mixed reactions during a public hearing in February.

Those opposing the project citied environmental concerns regarding the proposed location of the facility on Wiley Dike Road.

Madison McGeffers with Montana DEQ said the permit meets the standards of the Montana Water Quality Act and an environmental Assessment was completed for the project.

“The Environmental Assessment conducted under the Montana Environmental Policy Act did not identify significant impacts that would require further review,” said McGeffers.

To complete the expansion, Lakeside County Water and Sewer District will need to apply for and receive DEQ approval of the remaining engineering upgrades.

Permit information can be found online here.