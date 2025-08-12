Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Four people escaped a fiery plane crash at Kalispell City Airport around 2 p.m on Monday. First responders received reports of a small jet that burst into flames and skidded into a stationary Cessna plane on approach. When they arrived on scene, all of the passengers located safe and two were treated for minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation. (Read the full story)

At this month’s City Club event, state and local leaders discussed how Missoula County schools would be impacted by reduced funding, inflation and tighter budgets for education and taxpayers. Some panelists advocated for Montana to regain control of federal education funding, while others noted positive developments like the STARS Act —which increases teacher pay by over $3,000. (Read the full story)

The Whitefish Community Foundation kicks off its Great Fish Community Challenge launch party at Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell on Tuesday, with 85 nonprofits expected in attendance. The four-week campaign hopes to exceed last year's nearly $7 million raised for local charities. The launch party is free and open to the public, running from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. (Read the full story)