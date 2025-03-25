Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

After months of anticipation, Nate Harris has been officially named the head coach of the Montana Lady Griz basketball team. Harris led the team to the Big Sky Conference title game during his interim role he's held since January. Expressing his commitment to elevating the program, Harris said he wants to create a positive experience for the players while focusing on long-term growth for the team.

In an effort to combat overdoses, United Way of Missoula is providing free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips through four vending machines scattered across the area. In less than a year, over 1,100 doses have been distributed along with local resources and training for substance abuse recovery — ensuring the community has access to life-saving resources.

A pre-release center in Kalispell has been proposed — sparking mixed reactions among residents. While aiming to support individuals transitioning from incarceration, it's facing legal challenges after the County Board of Adjustment denied its permit. A public hearing is scheduled for later today.