Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Several childcare providers in Missoula's Cold Springs School were forced to evacuate after part of the building was deemed structurally unsafe on Friday — leaving more than 70 children without care. Missoula Child Care Advantage had invested more than $500,000 in renovations, but officials said they were unaware of the structural issues when they moved into the old school building. (Read the full story)

Hunters are helping wildlife biologists track disease outbreaks by getting their harvests tested at check stations during general rifle season. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease while an Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease outbreak has already killed dozens of deer in the greater Missoula area. The diseases don't pose any threat to humans, but biologists are working to prevent further spreads. (Read the full story)

The Montana Legends, a non-profit in Flathead County, delivered $25,000 worth of food to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry — raising nearly $500,000 over 16 years through their annual Memorial Day poker run. The donation comes just at the right time, with the food pantry seeing double its usual customers amid federal funding uncertainty stemming from the government shutdown. (Read the full story)