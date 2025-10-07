Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday

For the first time since 2018, the University of Montana announced that the Montana Grizzlies will be wearing the throwback copper and gold uniforms for the Homecoming football game against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday. The copper jerseys, white pants and helmets are also adorned with he original snarling Griz logo. (Read the full story)

The Glacier Institute has served as Glacier National Park's official education partner since 1983 — guiding hundreds of people through the park while teaching "Leave No Trace" principles. Their mission is to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards through hands-on outdoor education, serving thousands of children through school field trips and summer camps. (Read the full story)

Bear encounters in Missoula have dropped significantly this fall, with only one black bear spotted within city limits. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Bear Management Specialist James Jonkel credited the success to durable trash enclosures that outlast traditional bear-resistant cans and an good natural food year. (Read the full story)