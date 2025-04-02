Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is facing cuts to federal funding, particularly from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, resulting in a reduction of 91,000 pounds of food. Executive Director Amy Allison emphasizes the need to seek alternative funding to meet the rising demand, as the organization served over 24,400 people last year— and expects even more this year.(Read the full story)

On Tuesday night, the Flathead County Board of Adjustment voted on a settlement offer presented by the Department of Justice — regarding a proposed prerelease center. With three yes votes and one abstained, the board agreed to settle with the DOJ, bringing them one step closer to opening the first prerelease center in Flathead County.(Read the full story)

Residents near Maclay Flats in Missoula are expressing concern over the recent cutting-down of healthy trees along the trail, which they feel was done without notifying the public. The Big Flat Irrigation District told MTN that the tree removal is part of scheduled maintenance to prevent debris buildup in the irrigation ditch, ensuring safety for trail-users. (Read the full story)

