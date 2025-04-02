Recent removal of trees on Maclay Flats trail raises concerns

MISSOULA — Hikers in Maclay Flats have gotten used to the many trees along the trail, but recently, when many of them were cut down, local residents were concerned that too many were removed

These particular ponderosa pine trees, Montana’s state tree, ran along an irrigation ditch on the Maclay Flats trail.

A frequent hiker, Libby Langston, said it was devastating to see them cut down along the trail.

“I came along here the other day and was absolutely flabbergasted,” Langston said, “about all these ponderosa pines, the Montana state tree, that were cut down and their perfectly healthy trees.”

Watch full story here:

Maclay Flats trees cut down

We learned from the Lolo National Forest that some of these trees were damaged during last year’s wind storm. The removal of them along the irrigation line was part of a scheduled maintenance with the Big Flat Irrigation District in Missoula.

Residents like Langston were unaware of the removal,

“There was no communication with the public to talk about it at all and I know that a lot of people are upset about it just as I am,” Langston said.

This irrigation service runs before the operational period, which begins in May and ends early October, and irrigates over 150 sites.

The Big Flat Irrigation District is authorized to maintain a 55-foot right of way from the ditch centerline to uphold water rights and infrastructure as per Bureau of Reclamation regulations.

They said this clean-up is preventative, and these particular ponderosas would block the canal, which they say could cause unsafe debris to build up later in the season, as many were knocked over.

Lolo National Forest is working to improve the trail's appearance, allowing the community to continue enjoying the walking path safely.

