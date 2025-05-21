Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Kermit “Ty” Poulson, 46, pleaded guilty on May 20 to threatening to blow up the Flathead County courthouse — carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years and fine of $250,000. Poulson, a homeless man with Kalispell ties, has a history of similar threats and was previously investigated by the FBI for threatening to set the Portland mayor’s house on fire. (Read the full story)

Cleanup efforts are still underway after a massive storm caused $5.5 million in damage in Missoula — with the city awaiting crucial financial assistance from FEMA. However, FEMA's own funding issues and potential staff cuts could complicate the city's recovery efforts. (Read the full story)

A recently signed law by Governor Greg Gianforte will allocate $250,000 to both Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to aid law enforcement in addressing a rising number of felony cases. With strained local resources, the funding hopes to provide relief for the tribe's workload of cases on the Flathead Indian Reservation.(Read the full story)