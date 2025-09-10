Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 in Mineral County on Tuesday. The Mineral County Sheriff's Office received a report shortly before 10 a.m. about pedestrian that had been struck near mile marker 15. Despite attempts to save the person's life, they died at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Police Department is looking for witnesses to a pedestrian crash that happened in the 800 block of West Broadway around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities said a 26-year-old woman driving a vehicle hit a 40-year-old female pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital. Anyone who saw the crash, and hasn't spoken with authorities already, is asked to contact MPD. (Read the full story)

The Polson School District opened for the new school year Tuesday — amid major construction that plans on bringing all high school students under one roof. The district is in phase two of $40 million in renovations, adding 15 new classrooms to replace modular buildings. The middle school is also undergoing major remodels as part of the bond-funded improvements approved in 2023. (Read the full story)