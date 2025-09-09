Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Witnesses sought after pedestrian injured by vehicle in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is looking to talk with anyone who witnessed a Monday evening crash in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Broadway in the area of Yoke's Fresh Market.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says a 40-year-old woman pedestrian was hit by a vehicle being driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The victim, who suffered head injuries, was stabilized and then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD reports the driver has been cooperating in the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet talked with law enforcement are asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300 to provide a statement.

