Montana US Senate candidates make final Western Montana push ahead of election

MISSOULA — With less than two weeks left in the Montana U.S. Senate race, both candidates are making a final campaign push across Western Montana.

The Democratic incumbent Jon Tester held a rally on a farm outside Stevensville, while his Republican challenger Tim Sheehy had events in both Missoula and Hamilton.

Sheehy talked about his military past as a Navy SEAL and supporting veterans. He was joined on stage by Tim Scott, a longtime Republican U.S. Senator from South Carolina. Sheehy and Scott focused on public lands, border security and the importance of this Montana U.S. Senate, which they say is vital to the country’s future overall.

“You have to save this country. That means you got to stand up, you got to vote, you got to knock on doors, you gotta get yard signs,” Sheehy said. “The next 14 days literally will determine the future of this republic and you have to be a part of us taking it back. So please stand up. Help us get to the finish line. We got a long way to go. Let's save America. Thank you for your support.”

The event took place at the farm of Hans McPherson, former president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation. Tester, who has remained a working farmer during his years in the Senate, talked about growing up in both the agricultural business and Montana. Tester spoke on rural healthcare, public lands and his support of reproductive rights.

“That's the Montana way and that's what we got to continue to push and move out there. Everybody helping one another, making our community stronger, making our businesses stronger and ultimately making ourselves stronger,” Tester said. “So, God bless you all for being here. Thank you very, very much.”

As Election Day approaches fast, the candidates each called on crowds to keep the energy up and get their votes in.