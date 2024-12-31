New Year’s Eve: Western Montana fireworks rules

MISSOULA — A traditional part of New Year celebrations is fireworks, but there are rules to be aware of.

Fireworks are not allowed within Missoula city limits. They also can't be used on federally and state-managed lands or in county open spaces and parks.

Kalispell also does not allow fireworks and fireworks can not be sold within city limits. Fireworks are legal on private land outside city limits but can scare or disturb neighbors and pets and can also spark wildfires.

Fireworks are allowed in Polson from 11 p.m. on Tuesday until 1 a.m. on Wednesday. But city guidelines say they can only be discharged on private property with permission and on paved city streets that are not major roads.

Hamilton allows fireworks to be lit off between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. on Wednesday. People are asked to be mindful of neighbors.