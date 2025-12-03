Nine Pipes Lodge adds saltwater pool to attract families year-round

CHARLO — A popular Mission Valley resort has unveiled a new saltwater pool designed to draw families throughout Montana's seasons, including the cold winter months.

Nine Pipes Lodge, nestled beneath the Mission Mountains between St. Ignatius and Ronan, recently opened the amenity after a six-month construction process.

"We want Nine Pipes to be a destination for families," said Brian Morton, who owns the lodge with his wife Stephanie.

The Mortons chose saltwater specifically for its health benefits.

"We leaned into the saltwater aspect of it, because of the health benefits of it. It promotes relaxation, better sleep, reduces inflammation," Brian Morton said.

The construction process took longer than expected due to the area's many protected watersheds.

The lodge owners secured proper permits while being mindful of the surrounding habitat.

"We had to make sure to check with the state, the county, the tribe so that each group is happy and well aware with what we're doing, so we can make sure we do it the right way," Brian Morton said.

"That's what makes Nine Pipes a special spot, to have all this nature and serenity around us," he said.

While originally intended exclusively for lodge guests, local community interest prompted the Mortons to offer day passes.

"We also are a big part of the community, and we love being a part of the small community. So, instead of trying to skirt around it, we said, hey, we don't have a changing area, but if you want to change a hotel room or in the bathroom, then come," Stephanie Morton said.

The family-run business views the saltwater pool as phase one of larger expansion plans.

"This is more like a phase one for us. We'll eventually move Great Gray to the other side of the lodge, make this a spa with a sauna, massage, steam room, cold plunge. Kind of become more like a destination here at Nine Pipes," Brian Morton said.

"We think that the locals will be really proud of what we've done and happy to be a part of it, that we can be honest and say this is phase one, this is what it is, and this is what it's going to b,e so come and enjoy now, but enjoy the ride with us," Stephanie Morton said.

