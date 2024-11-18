Old West Antique & Candy Store in Darby, closing its doors after 37 years

DARBY — You may be familiar with the business that takes up an entire block in Darby. A restaurant, coffee shop, cafe, antique store and candy shop all in one - that has been serving the community for 37 years - is sadly closing its doors.

“We’re going to miss Darby for sure. We know this has been a staple for 37 years. We’ve owned, owned it for a wonderful five years,” said Michael Swanson, husband of the owner of Old West Antique & Candy Store.

Darby’s Old West Antique & Candy Store is closing for several reasons. One is the owner’s health and well-being, and the other is the problem of owning the real estate of the business.

“They’re gonna, they’re gonna break these units up into smaller units instead of all one complex. So that’s up for sale now on the MLS,” Swanson said.

Events that Old West Antique & Candy Store put on will still be taking place this year however.

“I want to assure the community that, that Christmas is still going on," Swanson said. "We, we handing it over to the Darby Marshal here, TJ, and he’s gonna keep the light parade going and the Christmas tree lighting. It sounds like it’s gonna be in the park. We gave them all the contacts to be able to do whatever they need to do with all of that. And we’re going to be here as spectators helping out with what we can, you know, to try and keep going what we built, you know, built up in the last four or five years.”

While this business that was a staple of the community for 37 years may be closing its doors, the services it provided, especially around the holidays, will continue to be passed on to other members of the community.