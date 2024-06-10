Open house to provide information on Libby Asbestos Superfund activities

LIBBY — An open house to discuss the latest information about the Libby Asbestos Superfund site will be held on Monday, June 10.

Representatives from several federal, state, and local agencies — as well as from W.R. Grace — will be available to answer questions about the asbestos Superfund projects as well as a multi-agency plan for responding to a wildfire in the former mine area.

People are invited to stop by the Ponderosa Room, located at 952 Spruce Street in Libby between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on June 10 to learn additional information.

Additional information about the Libby Asbestos Superfund site can be found here.