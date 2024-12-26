Pablo man dies in Christmas Day shooting in Polson

POLSON — A 31-year-old Pablo man was shot and killed early Christmas morning after what police are calling a disturbance in Polson.

The Polson Police Department reports that Lake County 911 took several calls for a shooting in the area of 11th Avenue West.

Polson Police, Lake County Sheriff's deputies, and Flathead Tribal Police officers responded and found 31-year-old Sheldon Fisher had been shot and killed during a disturbance involving several people.

According to Polson Police, arrests were made on Wednesday, including the arrest of the suspected shooter, who has not yet been identified.

Polson Police are investigating the incident, along with the Lake County Coroner and Sheriff's Office.