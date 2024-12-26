Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Pablo man dies in Christmas Day shooting in Polson

Polson Police
MTN News
A Polson Police cruiser
Polson Police
Posted
and last updated

POLSON — A 31-year-old Pablo man was shot and killed early Christmas morning after what police are calling a disturbance in Polson.

The Polson Police Department reports that Lake County 911 took several calls for a shooting in the area of 11th Avenue West.

Polson Police, Lake County Sheriff's deputies, and Flathead Tribal Police officers responded and found 31-year-old Sheldon Fisher had been shot and killed during a disturbance involving several people.

According to Polson Police, arrests were made on Wednesday, including the arrest of the suspected shooter, who has not yet been identified.

Polson Police are investigating the incident, along with the Lake County Coroner and Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader