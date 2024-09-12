Polson elementary schools start school year with new classrooms

POLSON — Class is officially back in session in Polson as the Polson School District had its first day of school on Thursday.

The start of the school year was pushed back to September 12 due to construction projects taking place over the summer months at both Cherry Valley and Linderman Elementary.

“Anytime we get to start a new school year there is a lot of excitement, this year it feels like there’s even more excitement because of the improvements to our facilities,” said Polson High School Principal Andy Fors.

The hallways were buzzing Thursday morning at Cherry Valley Elementary School in Polson as teachers and students settled into their new classrooms.

“This space is amazing, we can move, we can sing, we can dance,” said Cherry Valley Music Teacher Whitney Buchmann.

Buchmann has been teaching music at Cherry Valley for 16 years and now has a brand-new music room.

“Oh double at least, yeah it’s twice the size, because it was a multi-purpose space I was in, so I had computers, a whole bank of computers and of course all the music supplies,” said Buchmann.

Both Cherry Valley and Linderman Elementary added five new classrooms, libraries, music rooms and additional learning spaces for students

“This shows that the school district and the community really show value in the arts, and that’s pretty special, so we’re very grateful to the Polson community for supporting us,” added Buchmann.

Building improvements are made possible thanks to $40 million in school bonds being passed in spring of 2023, helping address growing enrollment and school safety needs throughout the district.

“I think it shows the kids that we’re invested in their education, that we want them to have what they need and the spaces that they need to thrive at school,” said Cherry Valley Special Education Teacher Bonnie Petersen.

Petersen who has been teaching for 21 years at Cherry Valley is thrilled to start the new year in her new classroom.

“It’s very exciting to just think about the kids being in here and having the room to do what we need to do,” added Petersen.

New this school year are updated access points at both elementary schools, making sure school safety is a top priority.

“We’ve had secure buildings in the past, but these improvements are a huge upgrade, you know we’re going to be able to welcome people into our front entrances at our elementary schools and then buzz them through a second set of doors, which allows us to be welcoming to our community but also keep that safe and secure environment,” said Fors.

Fors said construction projects will come in multiple phases, with building improvements at the high school starting in late fall.

“I’m from Polson, I love this community and I’m so proud to be from this community, but we wouldn’t be in this position if we didn’t have so much local support and I think it’s really important to remember that, that we have a very supportive community that’s helped us every step up the way and they care about education, and that shows in our new buildings.”