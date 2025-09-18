Rep. Zinke's office schedules mobile office hours across Western Montana

KALISPELL - Congressman Ryan Zinke's office has announced in-person mobile office hours in rural areas of Montana’s First Congressional District to help constituents with government-related issues.

Mobile office hours are open to Montanans needing assistance from Zinke’s staff on issues including disputes with a federal agency, grant applications, and permitting.

Zinke’s staff may also be able to assist people with issues related to obtaining or expediting passports and visas, veterans’ affairs, Medicare and Medicaid benefits, Social Security, the IRS and other federal agencies.

Constituents are encouraged to schedule an appointment by email. Those without appointments will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.

Office hours are listed below alphabetically by county

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County



When: Tuesday, October 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse, 800 Main St, Anaconda, MT 59711

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Beaverhead County



When: Wednesday, October 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Beaverhead County Courthouse, 2 South Pacific Street, Dillon, MT 59725

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Butte-Silver Bow County



When: Wednesday, October 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W Quartz St, Butte, MT 59701

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Glacier County



When: Tuesday, September 30, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Cut Bank Chamber of Commerce, 725 E Main St, Cut Bank, MT 59427

Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov

Granite County



When: Thursday, October 2, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Granite County Courthouse, 220 N Sansome Street, Philipsburg, MT 59858

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Lake County



When: Thursday, October 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Lake County Courthouse, 106 4th Ave E., Polson, MT 59860

Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov

Lincoln County



When: Thursday, October 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: North Lincoln County Annex, 66121 MT-37, Eureka, MT 59917

Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov



When: Thursday, October 2, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Ave, Libby, MT 59923

Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov

Madison County



When: Wednesday, October 8, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Madison County Library, 210 E Main, Ennis, MT 59729

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Mineral County



When: Friday, October 10, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: County Commissioner’s Room, 300 River Street, Superior, MT 59872

Who: Matt Zacharias | matt.zacharias@mail.house.gov

Missoula County



When: Friday, October 3, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Seeley Lake Library, 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT 59868

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Pondera County



When: Tuesday, September 30, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: One Stop, 518 Teton Ave., Valier, MT 59486

Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov

Powell County



When: Thursday, October 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Powell County Courthouse, 409 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov

Ravalli County



When: Thursday, October 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Ravalli County Administrative Center (3rd Floor), 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Who: Matt Zacharias | matt.zacharias@mail.house.gov

Sanders County

