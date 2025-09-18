Rep. Zinke's office schedules mobile office hours across Western Montana

KALISPELL - Congressman Ryan Zinke's office has announced in-person mobile office hours in rural areas of Montana’s First Congressional District to help constituents with government-related issues.
Mobile office hours are open to Montanans needing assistance from Zinke’s staff on issues including disputes with a federal agency, grant applications, and permitting.
Zinke’s staff may also be able to assist people with issues related to obtaining or expediting passports and visas, veterans’ affairs, Medicare and Medicaid benefits, Social Security, the IRS and other federal agencies.
Constituents are encouraged to schedule an appointment by email. Those without appointments will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.
Office hours are listed below alphabetically by county
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County
- When: Tuesday, October 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse, 800 Main St, Anaconda, MT 59711
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Beaverhead County
- When: Wednesday, October 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: Beaverhead County Courthouse, 2 South Pacific Street, Dillon, MT 59725
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Butte-Silver Bow County
- When: Wednesday, October 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W Quartz St, Butte, MT 59701
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Glacier County
- When: Tuesday, September 30, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Where: Cut Bank Chamber of Commerce, 725 E Main St, Cut Bank, MT 59427
- Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov
Granite County
- When: Thursday, October 2, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: Granite County Courthouse, 220 N Sansome Street, Philipsburg, MT 59858
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Lake County
- When: Thursday, October 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: Lake County Courthouse, 106 4th Ave E., Polson, MT 59860
- Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov
Lincoln County
- When: Thursday, October 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: North Lincoln County Annex, 66121 MT-37, Eureka, MT 59917
- Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov
- When: Thursday, October 2, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Ave, Libby, MT 59923
- Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov
Madison County
- When: Wednesday, October 8, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: Madison County Library, 210 E Main, Ennis, MT 59729
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Mineral County
- When: Friday, October 10, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: County Commissioner’s Room, 300 River Street, Superior, MT 59872
- Who: Matt Zacharias | matt.zacharias@mail.house.gov
Missoula County
- When: Friday, October 3, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: Seeley Lake Library, 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT 59868
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Pondera County
- When: Tuesday, September 30, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: One Stop, 518 Teton Ave., Valier, MT 59486
- Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov
Powell County
- When: Thursday, October 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Where: Powell County Courthouse, 409 Missouri Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722
- Who: Jack Curren | jack.curren@mail.house.gov
Ravalli County
- When: Thursday, October 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Where: Ravalli County Administrative Center (3rd Floor), 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840
- Who: Matt Zacharias | matt.zacharias@mail.house.gov
Sanders County
- When: Tuesday, October 7, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Where: Sanders County Courthouse, 1111 W Main St, Thompson Falls, MT 59873
- Who: Steve Howke | steve.howke@mail.house.gov