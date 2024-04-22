Residents not being impacted by leak in St. Ignatius water tower

ST. IGNATIUS — A St Ignatius resident reached out to MTN on Monday wanting to know why the town's only water tower was leaking.

We went to the town to find answers and found that a drain on the bottom side of the tower was leaking.

An official with the town said the leak was first noticed about two weeks ago, but there are no impacts to residents' utilities at this time.

A crew will SCUBA dive into the tower in a few weeks to inspect the damage and clean out the tank. This is part of maintenance that is supposed to happen every three years and was last done two years ago.

St Ignatius is already fighting a problem with their sewer system that has been estimated to cost $6 million to fix and now they can expect another repair bill soon.

We will update you on the extent of the damage when crews begin the inspection.