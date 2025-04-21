Watch Now
Road work to resume on Interstate 90 in Mineral County

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is set to resume pavement reconstruction on westbound I-90 near Taft this week.

The I-90 to Lookout Pass project spans from three miles east of the Montana/Idaho border to the Taft Interchange.

Crews will be replacing deteriorating asphalt with concrete, upgrading drainage systems, and enhancing safety features.

Drivers should anticipate 10 to 15-minute delays, reduced speed limits of 35 mph, and single-lane traffic through the construction area.

