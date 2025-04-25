Watch Now
Lake County man dies in Highway 93 head-on crash

The crash happened early Thursday morning north of Ronan.
POLSON — A Ronan man died in an early Thursday morning head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports 34-year-old Devin Fryslie of Ronan died in the crash, which happened at approximately 1 a.m. north of Polson.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the vehicle Fryslie was driving was southbound in the northbound lanes near mile marker 50 when he collided with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 43-year-old woman from Missoula.

The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The MHP report states that alcohol and drugs are believed to have played a part in the crash, which remains under investigation.

