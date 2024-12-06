Rural Polson residents share concerns about mail deliveries along Highway 35

POLSON — Over 30% of Montana's population lives in rural areas of the state.

That means they rely heavily on the mail service for deliveries from medications to gifts to paychecks.

However, residents in the Polson area say those important deliveries aren't arriving on time, if at all.

“It's a big issue for our seniors who are waiting for their prescriptions," shared concerned Finley Point resident Travis Buchmann.

The area of concern is a contracted mail route on Montana Highway 35 spanning from Polson to Yellow Bay, turning around, heading down to Finley Point, and then reaching boxes on the way back towards Polson.

“Mr. Lee Seifert has been delivering our mail for the last 50 years flawlessly," stated Buchmann. After Seifert retired, Buchmann says he noticed a change in his mail delivery.

“Us not receiving our mail, it's providing a lot of hardships for the senior community, the small businesses, and just people that need their prescriptions and packages from their loved ones," he detailed.

Many people spoke out on Facebook saying they felt the shift too. Some say they’ve missed bills, lost presents, or had a package that wasn’t originally delivered get returned to sender. Others note an increase in online shopping — especially around the holidays — makes it harder for post offices.

“Cascading events that happen when the mail doesn't get delivered. I mean, it is part of our vital infrastructure," added Buchmann.

MTN reached out to interview the Bozeman-based contractor for the route but USPS denied that request. They provided a statement that the area is working through a transitional period.

The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers, and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in the Lake County/Mission Valley Area due to a shift in personnel and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we continue to hire and train our team to serve them well. Sherry Patterson USPS Corporate Communications

Patterson noted in an email to MTN that anyone with concerns about their mail delivery can contact USPS and appropriate action will be taken to strengthen service.

What's worked for Buchmann, while it may not be accessible for everyone, is checking updates using tracking numbers and going directly to the post office to pick up mail.

“If you have informed delivery, go in there with your tracking number and the postal service, the postal helpers will try to find your package for you," he said.

Patterson added that USPS is hiring but in the meantime, "We will continue flexing our available resources, maximizing our local personnel to manage the workload."